LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police announced Thursday that three more suspects were arrested in connection with an elder abuse investigation.
Calvin Leslie, 55, Mary Jefferson, 56, and Devon Floyd, 38, were all arrested on multiple counts of abuse and neglect regarding an ongoing abuse case at an unlicensed group home, operating in the 3100 block of Parkdale Avenue.
Bruce Wycoff, 54, was arrested on Sept. 12 in connection with the case.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said employees of the group home were "exploiting victims who were mentally handicapped, dependable or homeless." Police said the victims were promised their medical, health and food needs would be taken care of at the group home.
Police allege that multiple employees had violent criminal backgrounds and were seen armed with firearms. Police said the group home also had unsanitary conditions, including no working bathrooms.
According to court records, Leslie posted bail Oct. 25. Leslie's next court date was set for Feb. 12.
Jefferson, also identified as Mary Glenn in court records, was set to appear in court Nov. 8. Floyd was also set to appear in court Nov. 8.
