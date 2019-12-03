LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspected DUI driver involved in a fatal crash on Thanksgiving morning pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.
Nathaniel Postelle, 27, is accused of driving drunk and running a red light at the intersection of Durango Drive and Russell Road around 8:35 a.m. Nov. 28.
Monique Prado, 32, died at the scene, according to the Clark County Coroner's office. Prado was a mother of three and was visiting from Victorville, Calif. for Thanksgiving.
According to court records, Postelle entered a not guilty plea to charges of DUI resulting in death, drug possession and failure to obey traffic devices.
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrest report said Postelle had rock cocaine in his pocket at the time of the crash.
LVMPD Lt. Jeff Stuart told The Associated Press that the initial breath test showed Postelle's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
A judge kept Postelle's bail at $250,000 with the condition that Postelle not drive if he posted bail. A preliminary hearing was set for March 10, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.