NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of driving drunk and killing a man in North Las Vegas was released from police custody in November after prosecutors said they hadn't received blood-alcohol test results from police.
Anthony Peniston, 46, was arrested Nov. 16 after a crash at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Broadwing Drive near Aliante Casino.
North Las Vegas Police said Peniston drove through a stop sign and hit 73-year-old Arthur Boyd Hobbs, who was also driving in the area.
The Clark County District Attorney said via email that a criminal complaint has yet to be filed due to a lack of blood test results to determine impairment.
"Without a blood test result reference a person’s alcohol levels, the District Attorney’s office cannot file a criminal complaint," the DA said in a statement.
Court records indicate Peniston was released from custody after a Nov. 21 hearing. Peniston's next hearing was set for Jan. 13, though Peniston does not have to attend the hearing.
NLVPD didn't immediately respond to comment as to why the results were delayed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.