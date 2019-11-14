NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a wrong-way crash early Thursday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 northbound at Lake Mead around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 14.
NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said a 27-year-old female wrong-way driver driving a black Honda Civic died in the crash.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the driver as Ericka Avila from Las Vegas. The cause and manner of death was not yet available as of 2 p.m. Thursday.
Buratczuk said the woman caused three separate crashes. One driver had to swerve and hit the median to avoid hitting the wrong-way driver, according to Buratczuk. No one in that car was injured.
A person who was in a vehicle that was hit head-on by the wrong-way driver was taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, Buratczuk said.
A third car swerved and clipped a different car to avoid the wrong-way driver, Buratczuk said. Two people from that vehicle were transported to the hospital.
Buratczuk said impairment is suspected in the crash.
NHP advised that I-15 northbound was closed for investigation and all vehicles would have to exit at Lake Mead. NHP said lanes were reopened around 9 a.m.
(2) comments
Glad at least none of the innocent people were killed.
Oops. Bummer if she was hot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.