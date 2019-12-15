LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the east valley on Sunday afternoon.
The driver, who police said was suspected of being impaired, was arrested after he ran from the scene.
Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 and said the suspect drove through a red light southbound on Boulder Highway at Missouri Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue.
The man in the silver sedan then struck the pedestrian before hitting a light pole down the street. LVMPD spokesman Lt. Brian Boxler said the man ran from the scene, but officers found him nearby just south of the crash.
The female pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital where they died, Boxler said.
Southbound Boulder Highway was closed for investigation and clean-up and was expected to remain closed for several hours.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin has been notified.
(1) comment
DUI deaths should never be treated as anything less that intentional. May the driver lose their job, earn 20+ years in prisons, and come back to society homeless and bankrupt.
