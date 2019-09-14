LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were seriously injured after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Friday night, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
Officers were called to the area of East Flamingo and South Pecos roads just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 13. According to Las Vegas police, the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva was headed north on Pecos in the middle lane.
The driver of a 2013 Acura TSX was also headed north on Pecos and was approaching the Chevrolet from behind. Police said the Acura rear-ended the Chevrolet, causing both vehicles to rotate clockwise and slide off the road.
The Chevy tripped on a curb and overturned on the driver's side, according to Las Vegas police. The 17-year-old driver of the Acura showed signs of impairment and was arrested. His identity was not released.
An unrestrained passenger in the Acura, identified by police as 18-year-old Elvis Arias, suffered critical injuries, Metro Police said. Kathleen Nunez, a 23-year-old passenger in the Chevy, also suffered serious injuries.
Two of the Chevy's other occupants suffered minor injuries.
Road closures were in effect while Las Vegas police investigated.
The collision remains under investigation.
(1) comment
No update coming soon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.