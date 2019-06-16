LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspected DUI driver damaged a power box in the northwest valley, causing a power outage for several NV Energy customers early Sunday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, officers were called to the 1900 block of Simmons Street, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, just after 2 a.m. A male driver was traveling on Simmons and struck three parked cars.
The driver then crashed into a power box, knocking out power for residents in the area, police said. Impairment was considered a factor in the crash and the driver was arrested.
A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Las Vegas police said NV Energy sent crews to the scene to restore power.
As of 6:45 a.m., NV reported less than five customers were still without power. The company estimated power would be fully restored by about 7 a.m.
