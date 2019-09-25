LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A portion of Sahara Avenue near Torrey Pines Drive was closed Wednesday as police investigated a fatal multi-vehicle collision.
Officers said a woman driving an Audi A3 struck a vehicle with a mother and two kids before crashing into four other cars. She was later identified by police as 33-year-old Eileen Gonzalez.
The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 25.
A woman driving a blue Hyundai was one of the five cars involved and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The woman driving the Audi was taken to University Medical Center for treatment and faces charges that include felony hit and run.
“That person fled the scene of the original hit and run and then of course went through this light hitting on coming traffic head on,” said a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesperson.
“After I saw it I just see the GMC spinning and it spun out towards us,” witness Vernon David said. Witnesses said drivers pulled over and rushed to the scene of the crash to help.
“I saw people jumping out of their cars, the traffic was stopped, they were jumping over hoods, sliding over them,” said Davis.
Eastbound Sahara Avenue at Steve Rigazio Court was closed for several hours as police finished up their investigation.
Police said they believe Gonzalez was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, and she was arrested.
She was booked into Clark County Detention Center where she faces several charges including DUI resulting in death, felony reckless driving and driving without a license.
The crash was Metro's 77th traffic-related fatality of 2019.
