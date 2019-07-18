LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were responding to an hours-long barricade situation near the North Las Vegas Airport on Thursday.
The barricade, in the 2200 block of North Rancho Drive, began at 6:43 a.m. when officers arrived in a complex to conduct follow up, Metro said. The subject refused to exit the residence.
Residents in the area have decided to barricade in place and some have decided to evacuate, according to an email from Metro.
Roads closed are Valley and West Smoke Ranch Road, Smoke Ranch and North Decatur Boulevard and Smoke Ranch and Rancho Drive.
Metro did not release any information regarding the initial call, but said officers were not there to serve a warrant.
A suspect was taken into custody just after 3 p.m., Las Vegas police said. Residents were told to expect police presence in the area for the next several hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
