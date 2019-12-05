LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One male suspect was arrested following a barricade situation in the east Las Vegas Valley, according to Las Vegas police.
He was taken into custody without incident about 2:55 p.m., authorities said in a release.
FBI and SWAT teams responded to reports of an armed man near Nellis Blvd. and Charleston Blvd.
The barricade briefly blocked traffic. As of 2:37 p.m., all lanes are now open.
(1) comment
Not where the brightest bulbs shine !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.