LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect involved in a July 17 shooting near Sandhill and Desert Inn roads stole a pickup truck, reversed it into police and pointed his BB gun at an officer before being shot by Las Vegas police.
In a press conference on July 22, Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank identified 24-year-old suspect Joshua Wade and Officer Greg Amundson, 33, in connection with the shooting.
The call originated about 8:30 p.m. on July 17 near South Buffalo Drive and West Flamingo Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesperson Capt. Kelly McMahill the night of the incident.
Nearby residents reported a stolen Dodge pickup truck. According to Wade's arrest report, the truck was valued at $35,000. Officers saw Wade getting into the driver's seat and saw the reverse lights go on. Police in unmarked cars turned on their lights and began following Wade.
Police located the truck in the 3900 block of Raymert Drive in east Las Vegas through the vehicle's GPS.
Plainclothes officers arrived about 11:30 p.m. to perform a felony car stop, the arrest report said. During the stop, Wade got out of the truck, which was left in reverse, and ran as the vehicle it rolled back toward officers. The truck hit an unoccupied patrol car.
During this time, McMahill said Wade was seen reaching for a firearm and pointed his weapon at police. Officer Amundson fired two rounds at Wade, striking him at least once in the torso or abdomen. Wade was transported to UMC Trauma for surgery.
Wade was carrying a 0.177 Colt Defender BB Pistol.
Wade was booked in absentia and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest with a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Witnesses told police they thought they saw someone else with Wade the night of the shooting, Wade's arrest report said. One witness said Wade got out of the truck and moved towards officers.
PRIOR CRIMES
Wade had numerous prior arrests before the shooting including charges related to: possession and intent to sell illegal substances, battery domestic violence, trespassing, criminal contempt, possession of a stolen vehicle and several traffic misdemeanors.
OFFICER
Amundson is assigned to the Spring Valley Area Command, Community Policing Division and has been employed with the department since December 2007.
He was placed on administrative leave pending a review of the shooting.
This was the 11th officer-involved shooting of 2019 and the eighth non-fatal. At the same time in 2018, there were 10 officer-involved shootings, five of which were non-fatal.
