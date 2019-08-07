LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a suspect was shot while trying to break into a home in the west valley on Wednesday.
According to police, officers were called to the 9300 block of West Desert Inn, near South Fort Apache Road, around 2:33 p.m. on August 7.
Las Vegas police said officers were told three suspects were attempting to break into a home. During the incident, one of the suspects was shot by the homeowner after breaking open the door.
Las Vegas police said the suspect was taken to University Medical Center Trauma for treatment. He is expected to survive.
Detectives were still working to identify the other two suspects as of 7:30 p.m.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.
