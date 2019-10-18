NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police were involved in a shooting early Friday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed the shooting with NLVPD happened in the 4800 block of Polar Lights Court near North Decatur Boulevard and West Ann Road.
NLVPD Officer Eric Leavitt said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. According to Leavitt, two officers were in a police vehicle near Decatur and Tropical when they saw a suspicious vehicle. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which eventually pulled over on Polar Lights.
Leavitt said the suspect then rammed the police vehicle with their sedan. A NLVPD officer fired at least one round toward the suspect, though it's unclear if the suspect was struck. The suspect fled the scene in the sedan, Leavitt said.
One officer suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized, Leavitt said.
North Las Vegas police said they'd provide updates throughout the day as they investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
