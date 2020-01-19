LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in a deadly east valley crash in June 2019 entered a guilty plea in court on Thursday.
Stanley Butler Jr., 30, was arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges after a crash on East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road just after 4:12 a.m. June 2.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a 2018 McLaren 570S was headed south on Pecos and was approaching Tropicana at a high rate of speed. The driver of the McLaren failed to stay in his respective travel lane and lost control of the vehicle.
Munson added the McLaren caught air slightly before the driver lost control, crashing into a 2000 Toyota Camry that was parked in a parking lot. A 39-year-old man was sleeping inside the parked car, and security tried to wake him up to move his vehicle minutes before the crash.
The man who was asleep inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene, Munson said. The Clark County coroner identified the man as Joshua Badell, who died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.
According to court documents, Butler Jr. agreed to a guilty plea through his lawyer Robert Langford in Clark County District Court. Butler Jr. pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.
Butler Jr. has yet to appear in court due to hospitalization, according to court records.
Butler Jr.'s next court appearance was set for Jan. 23 for a status check. A date for his sentencing was not yet set.
