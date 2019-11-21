LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating an officer-involved shooting at McCarran International Airport early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the airport around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 21. According to Capt. Nichole Splinter said responding officers were able to find a man who was inside the restricted baggage processing area at Terminal 1.
The first arriving officer approached the suspect and began escorting him to a public area, LVMPD said. When a second officer arrived, the suspect became violent and attacked the first officer, knocking him unconscious.
The second officer attempted non-lethal force, but it was ineffective and the suspect began attacking the officer, knocking him to the ground, Splinter said. The suspect began to rush a third officer, who fired rounds at the suspect and was able to detain him after the shooting.
Both the unconscious officer and the suspect were taken to University Medical Center Trauma, Splinter said. Their condition was not known, though the suspect was in surgery, according to Splinter.
McCarran Airport officials said the police presence would not impact flight operations.
This was LVMPD's 16th officer-involved shooting for 2019.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(2) comments
Why does the audio report no officers hurt in shooting and circumstances are unknown, when the article brings out that the suspect knocked an officer unconscious and beat a second officer before he was finally shot?
A useless colored man with no job and on meth
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.