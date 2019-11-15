LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley late Friday night.
According to a release from LVMPD, officers were called to the 2900 block of El Cajon Street, near Vegas Valley Drive and La Canada Street, around 10:35 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Patrol officers were conducting extra patrols in the area when they observed a possible drug deal between two people. LVMPD said the officers attempted to contact the suspects, one of whom got into the driver's seat of a pickup truck.
At the same time, one of the officers stood in front of the vehicle as the second officer stood next to the driver-side door, police said. The suspect shifted the truck into drive and accelerated towards the officer.
As the officer moved out of the way, he fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect. According to Las Vegas police, the suspect was taken into custody shortly after and he was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.
The suspect's condition was not immediately known. Additional details about the shooting were also not immediately available.
This was LVMPD's 15th officer-involved shooting for 2019.
Per the department's policy, the identity of the officer involved in the shooting will be released after 48 hours.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact LVMPD's Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(1) comment
Thank you SEAC for keeping these dope dealers in the ground or in jail. They're creeping further and further into our Eastside neighborhoods and we want them gone! Way to go 👏
