HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A woman accused in the killing of a UNLV professor was extradited from Peru to the United States on Oct. 31, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Rita Colon, 44, was taken into custody by Henderson police after her extradition was completed. Police said she was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for an open murder with a deadly weapon charge.
Dr. Leroy Pelton, 76, was found stabbed to death in his Henderson home near Sunridge Heights Parkway and Sandy Ridge Avenue on Dec. 10, 2016. Almost a year later, Colon was captured by authorities in Peru, with help from the FBI, on Dec. 18, 2017.
She remained in Peru awaiting extradition to the United States. North Las Vegas police accused Colon of killing her husband in 2006, when his death was originally ruled a suicide.
According to an obituary posted to UNLV's website, Pelton was the emeritus professor of social work, as well as an author.
Pelton was an advocate for children's welfare and the homeless. He taught at UNLV from 1997 until his retirement in 2013, according to UNLV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.