LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting on Friday was identified in Las Vegas Metropolitan police booking logs.
Lon Allen Clark, 41, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, but this was not his first encounter with law enforcement.
Currently, he is facing a single battery with use of a deadly weapon charge in regards to the Nov. 15 officer shooting, but he has several priors in Clark County dating back to at least 1997.
According to Justice Court records, Clark has previously been charged with:
- Evading a police officer and battery with a deadly weapon in April 1997
- Possession of a stolen credit card in May 1999
- Manufacturing and trafficking methamphetamine in October and November 2000
- Possession of meth with intent to sell in September 2001
- Battery domestic violence in May 2004
- Trespassing and failing to notify a change of address as a convicted person in December 2007
- Auto grand larceny and operating premises where vehicle was stolen in June 2008
- Petite larceny in September 2008
- Battery in November 2008
- Owning or possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance in May 2017
- Conspiracy of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, also in May 2017
Clark, of his previous charges, plead guilty for unlawful possession for sale of substances classified in Schedule I and unlawful possession of a Schedule I controlled substance in 2001, according to District Court records.
He also plead guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance not for purpose of sale in 2005, three attempted auto grand larceny charges in 2010 and two counts of attempting to possess a controlled substance in 2017.
Clark's misdemeanor charges have either been dismissed or closed in Justice Court, according to court documents.
The officer-involved shooting happened on the 2900 block of El Cajon Street, near Vegas Valley Drive and La Canada Street, around 10:35 p.m., LVMPD said.
Patrol officers were conducting extra patrols in the area when they observed a possible drug deal between two people, including Clark. According to police, the officers attempted to contact the suspects, one of whom got into the driver's seat of a pickup truck.
At the same time, one of the officers stood in front of the vehicle as the second officer stood next to the driver-side door, Las Vegas police said. Clark shifted the truck into drive and accelerated towards the officer.
As the officer moved out of the way, he fired multiple rounds, hitting Clark. According to LVMPD, he was taken into custody shortly after and was transported to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.
Clark's condition was not immediately known. Additional details about the shooting were also not immediately available.
This was LVMPD's 15th officer-involved shooting for 2019.
Per the department's policy, the identity of the officer involved in the shooting will be released after 48 hours.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact LVMPD's Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(1) comment
Thank you SEAC for keeping these dope dealers in the ground or in jail. They're creeping further and further into our Eastside neighborhoods and we want them gone! Way to go 👏
