LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting and standoff at a Las Vegas bank faces 19 charges, including five attempted murder charges, according to court and jail records.
William Cass Jackson, 32, was identified in police booking logs as the suspect in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday that happened in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road near South Rainbow Boulevard.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they responded to a shooting call at a bank in the area around 9:11 a.m. Jan. 15. Police said Jackson fled the scene on foot and barricaded himself in a parking lot. An LVMPD officer fired several rounds at Jackson, police said.
Jackson was taken into custody later in the afternoon.
Officers located an adult female with gunshot wounds and the woman was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, according to police.
According to court records, Jackson faces 19 charges:
• five attempted murder charges;
• three charges of discharging a weapon in a building;
• three charges of battery with a deadly weapon;
• two charges of burglary with a deadly weapon;
• two assault charges;
• a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon;
• a kidnapping charge;
• a domestic battery charge, and;
• a carry conceal weapon charge.
Jackson was set to appear in court Thursday morning.
(1) comment
Has to be black with the name Jackson.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.