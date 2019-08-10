LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect who was arrested in connection to the officer-involved shooting on Wednesday faces five counts of battery with a deadly weapon, according to Justice Court records.
Austin Cadeaux, 29, was arrested on Aug. 8 by Las Vegas Metropolitan police and was identified in police booking logs. Court records showed he is also facing a count of evading a police vehicle, in addition to the five battery counts.
According to District Court records, Cadeaux has five prior felony convictions, and was on probation for a March 2019 conviction for possession of a stolen vehicle at the time of Wednesday's shooting.
He appeared in Justice Court on Aug. 9, and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Aug. 27 in regards to probation being revoked.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Paradise Road near East Twain Avenue around 8:53 p.m. Aug. 7, Las Vegas police said. Officers noticed a U-Haul pick-up truck that evaded them days earlier.
According to police, the truck was parked in front of the convenience store. When officers attempted to make a vehicle stop, Cadeaux put the truck in reverse and slammed into the marked patrol unit.
Cadeaux started to drive away, jumping a curb and hitting a second patrol vehicle, Las Vegas police said. An officer, later identified as Joshua Byington, 25, in the first vehicle got out and fired multiple rounds, hitting Cadeaux as he drove north on Paradise.
Cadeaux stopped after he hit two citizen vehicles at Paradise and Karen Avenue, police said. He then got out of the truck and ran from the scene.
After a foot pursuit, Cadeaux was taken into custody and transported to Sunrise Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Metro Police Capt. Nichole Splinter said no officers were injured in the shooting.
Byington has been with Las Vegas police since December 2016 and is assigned to the South Central Area Command, Community Policing Division, LVMPD said. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.