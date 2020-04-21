LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has confessed to vandalizing multiple sites in Death Valley National Park, officials said Monday.
Graffiti included the names "Steve & Lacy" on rocks, a well and historic structures in Echo Canyon, Butte Valley, Homestake Dry Camp and Crankshaft Junction.
Officials said "Steve" called in to a tip line to report himself and apologize. He said he saw the story on the vandalism circulating on social media.
"Steve" was only identified as a man from British Columbia. "Lacy" was identified as a dog.
Officials said charges have not yet been filed, but penalties could include a fine or restitution charges.
Park rangers are still patrolling Death Valley National Park through the temporary closure due to coronavirus. Officials said the graffiti happened in January 2019 and January 2020.
