NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said the department was responding to an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.
According to NLVPD spokesman Officer Eric Leavitt, a traffic stop near CC-215 and Range Road, close to I-15, evolved into a shooting around 8:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported and a suspect was in custody, Leavitt said.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
