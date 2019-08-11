NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said the department was responding to an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.
According to NLVPD spokesman Officer Eric Leavitt, a traffic stop near CC-215 and Range Road, close to I-15, evolved into a shooting around 8:30 a.m.
The officer involved tried to stop a maroon F250 pickup truck for speeding on eastbound 215, police said. The driver didn't stop and eventually "lost control" near Range Road.
The pickup drove toward the officer, police said, and the officer fired at least one shot at the suspect, who then fled in the truck.
The suspect was taken into custody nearby, at El Campo Grande Avenue, and was not injured.
Police were expected to release more information in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.