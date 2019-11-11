LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police took a man into custody at an apartment complex near Boulevard Mall after he was barricaded briefly on Monday night.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Athens Lane, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, at about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.
According to police, a man got into a disagreement with another man and both pointed weapons at each other. The suspect's vehicle was found near Athens and Lisbon Avenue.
Police believed the man was barricaded in an apartment on that block. Several apartments were evacuated and SWAT responded.
As of 7:20 p.m., police said the suspect was taken into custody and the situation was over.
