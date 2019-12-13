HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon during a reported stolen motorcycle call.
On Dec. 12 at about 4 p.m., Henderson police stopped a man and woman riding a blue Suzuki motorcycle with an altered license plate in the 300 block of Cannes Street, according to a release. Police concluded that the bike was stolen based on the plates and report from Boulder City Police.
The alleged owner of the motorcycle was identified as bystander 42-year-old Daniel Thornburg. Thornburg ran from police toward the rear of his property into the backyard. After the pursuit, Henderson police exchanged gunfire.
Thornburg was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. He faces five felony counts of attempted murder of a protected person, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of ex-felon possession of a firearm.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
The man and woman who were riding the motorcycle were detained at the time of the incident, but were later released after cooperating with the investigation.
This is an open investigation and seventh officer-involved shooting of 2019 for the Henderson Police Department.
The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. Their identities will be released pending an investigation.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
