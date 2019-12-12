LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect who was arrested following a shooting that involved an off-duty officer in Las Vegas was identified in police booking logs on Thursday.
Dwight Delancy, 21, was booked on one charge each of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle, discharging a gun from a structure or vehicle in a prohibited area and assault with a deadly weapon.
Las Vegas Justice Court records indicated he was also arrested as a fugitive from another state.
The shooting was reported on Dec. 10 at around 3:45 p.m. The off-duty Las Vegas police officer was traveling on Blue Diamond Road near Interstate-15 when a driver started to cut off the officer.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One male suspect is in custody following a shooting incident involving a…
After multiple cut off attempts, Delancy pulled up next to the driver's-side window and fired shots from semi-auto handguns. He then drove off and rear-ended another vehicle during rush hour traffic.
No injuries were caused by the shooting itself.
Following the crash, the off-duty officer identified himself. Delancy exited the vehicle and dropped a handgun.
He was taken to University Medical Center for complaint of an injury.
(1) comment
21 another looser millennial! Going to cost money 💰 to keep this garbage locked up!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.