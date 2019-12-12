LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect who was arrested following a shooting that involved an off-duty officer in Las Vegas was identified in police booking logs on Thursday.

Dwight Delancy, 21, was booked on one charge each of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle, discharging a gun from a structure or vehicle in a prohibited area and assault with a deadly weapon.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicated he was also arrested as a fugitive from another state.

The shooting was reported on Dec. 10 at around 3:45 p.m. The off-duty Las Vegas police officer was traveling on Blue Diamond Road near Interstate-15 when a driver started to cut off the officer.

After multiple cut off attempts, Delancy pulled up next to the driver's-side window and fired shots from semi-auto handguns. He then drove off and rear-ended another vehicle during rush hour traffic.

No injuries were caused by the shooting itself.

Following the crash, the off-duty officer identified himself. Delancy exited the vehicle and dropped a handgun.

He was taken to University Medical Center for complaint of an injury.