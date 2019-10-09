LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has been charged in connection with thefts from rooms at the Venetian Resort.
On April 25, the suspect, Clifton Robbins, approached a counter at the Venetian and said he was a guest, according to an arrest report filed in the case. The employee he was speaking to found a room registered to a guest with a similar name. The employee told police the name was so similar they assumed it must have been a typo, so they gave Robbins a key to the room.
Venetian surveillance video showed Robbins entering the room, then leaving about 13 minutes later with some luggage and shoes he hadn’t been wearing before, the report said. Surveillance recognized Robbins because he had been trespassed from the property months earlier. He was on the "be on the lookout" list for the Venetian for allegedly attempting the same thing before.
Robbins returned to the Venetian on May 9 and was immediately taken into custody. A patrol officer responded and took Robbins into custody as a suspect in an unrelated crime.
Property reported missing included a Choi suitcase containing clothing and cologne; toiletries; an Apple laptop and tablet; a bookbag containing schoolbooks; a wallet; and various credit cards. The total value of the items was estimated at just over $3,500.
Robbins has been charged with grand larceny/burglary.
