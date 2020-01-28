HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A suspect was arrested in connection with the March 2019 murder of a disgraced New Jersey priest in Henderson.
According to booking records, Derrick Decoste, 26, was arrested on charges of murder and robbery on Monday.
Henderson Police said officers were conducting a welfare check about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 when they found the body of John Capparelli, 70, in his house in the 1400 block of Bonner Springs Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Reunion Drive.
Police identified Decoste as a suspect in the case in June 2019. An arrest warrant for Decoste was issued that same month and Decoste was in custody in Oakland County, Michigan awaiting extradition.
On Feb. 13, the archdiocese of New Jersey released 188 names of priests accused of abusing children, including Capparelli. Less than a month later, he was murdered.
More than two dozen men have come forward saying Capparelli abused them sexually or physically dating back to the 1970s. Multiple accusations said Capparelli made them wrestle in swimwear while he took photos.
A detailed report by NJ Advance Media in 2013 said Capparelli was suspended from the ministry in 1992, then became a public school teacher in 1993.
He wasn't charged with a crime, which is why nothing was flagged as he became an educator.
The Clark County Coroner's Office said Capparelli was shot in the neck and ruled his death a homicide.
Decoste was set to appear in court Wednesday morning.
