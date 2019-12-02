LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at a northeast Las Vegas apartment.
Nichollus Jackson, 30, was arrested on charges of robbery and murder, both with deadly weapon enhancements, in connection with a deadly apartment stabbing on Nov. 21.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Anthony David Proudfoot, 35, was found dead with an apparent stab wound inside an apartment in the 5000 block of East Craig Road near North Nellis Boulevard.
Proudfoot died from a stab wound to the back and chest and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County Coroner's Office said.
LVMPD said Jackson was arrested Nov. 27 in the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road.
Court and booking records indicate Jackson as a fugitive from another state, though it's not clear which state he came from.
Jackson was set to appear in court Wednesday morning.
