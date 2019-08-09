LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a double homicide in the northwest valley.
Chance Underwood, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested on Aug. 8, Las Vegas police said. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces two counts of open murder.
Metro Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street, near West Grand Teton Drive and North Hualapai Way, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 2.
A father who was inside the house and told officers he was the one who called 911, according to police. He was at the home, along with his son and his son's friend, and when he went downstairs, he found both teens dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Spencer said police do not believe this was a murder-suicide, but did not comment on any potential suspect or person of interest.
Both victims were identified by the Clark County coroner on Aug. 5.
Timothy Allen Bailey and Harlee Andrew Deborski, both 19 of Las Vegas, died of gunshot wounds to the head, according to the coroner. Both deaths were ruled homicides.
During their investigation, Las Vegas police were informed that an unknown male wearing a grey hoodie was seen in the area just before the shooting.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
