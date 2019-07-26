LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a woman was arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing at a southwest valley park on Thursday.
Liliani Pinto, 33, was arrested on July 25 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said. She faces a murder charge.
Pinto is accused of stabbing a homeless woman at a park on the 6200 block of West Flamingo Road, near South Jones Boulevard, according to Las Vegas police. Officers were called to the park about 2:15 p.m.
According to Metro Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, the female victim, believed to be a Hispanic woman in her 30s, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital after the incident where she was later pronounced dead.
Pinto was arrested about an hour after the stabbing on the 6200 block of Woodbury Avenue, Las Vegas police said. She was found inside a vacated residence.
Preliminary details indicate an altercation took place between two women, believed to be homeless. Pinto immediately fled the scene after the stabbing.
Neighbors said homeless people hang out at Flamingo Park often.
"All the time, all the time you know every maybe, three or four times a week something happens. They use a lot of drugs," said Salvador Romero.
Romero has lived behind the park for 22 years.
"In the last five years I've seen it getting worse," he said.
Romero said he's called the cops a number of times but they take hours to show up, if they show up at all. He said he wants more officers to patrol the park to prevent something like this from happening again.
