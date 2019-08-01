LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a car reported stolen crashed into a northwest valley grocery store on Wednesday.
Police responded about 5:30 p.m. on July 31 after a car drove into the Smith's Marketplace at 9710 Skye Canyon Park Drive, causing extensive damage.
Police said the car was reported stolen and the suspect was taken into custody by arriving officers.
The suspect was identified in police booking logs as 37-year-old Christopher Inman. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle charges.
NEW: Police said about 5:30 p.m. today this car drove into the Smith's Marketplace at 9710 Skye Canyon Park Drive, causing extensive damage. They said the car was reported stolen and the suspect was taken into custody. Thankfully no one was injured. 📸: Gabe Stutzky/FOX5 pic.twitter.com/gM0eg1LUIU— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) August 1, 2019
No other injuries were reported.
