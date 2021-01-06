LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas realtors organization is reporting record-breaking home prices in Southern Nevada for the last month of 2020.
Las Vegas Realtors reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) during December was $345,000.
That matches the all-time record for existing local home prices set in November. It’s also up 10.2% from a median price of $312,990 in December of 2019, according to Las Vegas Realtors.
Local condos and townhomes sold for a median price of $186,000 in December. While that’s down from November, it’s still up 4.5% from $178,000 in December of 2020, Las Vegas Realtors says.
LVR President Aldo Martinez said in a statement that the number of local homes available for sale remains well below the six-month supply considered to be a balanced market. He added that the sales pace in December equates to just over a one-month supply of homes available for sale.
By the end of December, LVR reported 3,240 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 41.5% from one year ago. For condos and townhomes, the 1,153 properties listed without offers in December represent a 25.9% drop from one year ago.
LVR reported a total of 4,097 existing local homes, condos and townhomes were sold during December. Compared to the same time last year, December sales were up 26.7% for homes and up 30.9% for condos and townhomes.
According to LVR, the total number of existing local homes, condos, townhomes and other residential properties sold in Southern Nevada during 2020 was 41,617. That’s up from 41,269 total sales in 2019. By comparison, LVR reported 42,876 total sales in 2018 and 45,388 in 2017.
Despite the coronavirus crisis and economic downturn, the number of so-called distressed sales remains near historically low levels. LVR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for just 0.9% of all existing local property sales in December. That compares to 1.8% of all sales one year ago, 2.9% two years ago and 3.6% three years ago.
