LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The World Pet Association is hosting its annual SuperZoo trade show at Mandalay Bay Convention Center this week.
Twenty thousand pet retailers from around the world have gathered in Las Vegas and up to 800 item debuts are set to be announced during the convention.
Dogness Internation is just one of the exhibitors who showed off some new pet-tech that includes food dispensers and robots all run through app-based technology. Pet owners now have the luxury of leaving their pets at home while controlling a robot with capabilities of broadcasting voice. It even responds with remote-control movement.
The CBD craze has reached the animal kingdom, as well, and is a popular trend among exhibitors at SuperZoo this year. One business, Honest Paws, states, “We are passionate about creating ways to help your pet live a longer, healthier, happier life.”
SuperZoo is in town through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.