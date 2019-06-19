LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District said Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced several changes within the school board's key cabinet positions.
Mike Casey was appointed as CCSD's new Chief Operating Officer and Christopher Bernier, Ed.D, was made Chief of Staff, according to a press release from the school district.
"Mike Casey brings a wealth of business knowledge to CCSD," Jara said. "His experience will help ensure that CCSD’s operations are focused on our core business: student success."
The current Chief of Staff, Jennifer Cupid-McCoy, will be moving to Florida to be with her family. Chief Communications and Community Engagement Officer Kristen Searer accepted a new position in the field of education, CCSD said.
Jara said he supports the decisions by both Cupid-McCoy and Searer to leave the district. Both were instrumental in helping Jara in his first year on the job, he said.
Casey most recently served as Vice President of Finance at Bellagio for nearly six years, the district said. He has held various positions with MGM Resorts International, including Executive Director of Financial Planning and Analysis.
"Under this role, Casey will manage and supervise the functions in the divisions/departments of Food Service, Purchasing and Warehousing, Technology and Information Systems Services, Transportation and Vegas PBS," CCSD said. "This is a replacement position and will have no impact on the budget."
Dr. Bernier was an associate superintendent for School Choice and an executive cabinet member of Orange County Public Schools in Florida, the press release said. Bernier oversaw charter schools, alternative education, magnet programs, home education and the Orange County Virtual School.
For CCSD, Bernier will oversee employee-management Relations, internal audit, diversity and affirmative action, and assist the superintendent with major projects and personnel decisions, the district said.
Jara said the new cabinet members are key in implementing the "ambitious goals set out in CCSD's five-year strategic plan, Focus 2024."
Focus 2024 aims to achieve the goals of the Board of School Trustees over the next five years:
- No more one or two star schools
- Reach 100 percent participation and performance for Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, dual enrollment and Career Technical Education programs
- Achieve a 90 percent graduation rate
- Increase college and career ready diplomas by 100 percent
