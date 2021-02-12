LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5 and its partners are teaming up to build a new playground for the Las Vegas community.
The new playground will be located at Gary Reese Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Rd.
With the help of the City of Las Vegas, PlayPower and Make an Impact, FOX5 will build a brand new playground at the park with new slides, swings and even some special surprises.
“It is our greatest priority to help the community we serve”, said Michael Korr, Vice President/General Manager of KVVU FOX5. “We are thrilled to be teaming up with the City of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Raiders and our community partners to expand our Super Build program and work together to provide local families a safe place to grow, learn and play through this new playground.”
The project kicks off Feb. 8. Design Day will take place March 10, with children at the Vegas Strong Academy at the East Las Vegas Community Center helping select some of the elements of the playground equipment to be designed, built and installed by Miracle Playground Sales Southwest.
The park will be officially unveiled in late May, with local children helping put the finishing touches on the project.
“Our partnership with Make An Impact Foundation is the very embodiment of the goal of The Mayor’s Fund to bring the community together for the betterment of our residents,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “Giving our kids a new, safe and clean place to play takes a village of community donors who have each stepped up to make it happen. We are so grateful to everyone involved to help us advance important initiatives like this one.”
This new playground is made possible through our sponsors; The Raiders Foundation, Home Depot Foundation, Barclay, Les Olson Company and D&L Roofing.
