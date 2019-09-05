LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Summerlin Parkway will be closed in both directions between Rampart Boulevard and Buffalo Drive for a pedestrian bridge project Thursday night.
The closure are needed so crews can pour concrete on the new bridge. The City of Las Vegas said the closure was scheduled to begin on Sept. 5 p.m. and that lanes would reopen on Sept. 6 at 5 a.m.
The bridge is scheduled to be completed some time in April 2020.
The project also includes trail and landscaping improvements, and trail connections to the Cimarron Road and Bonanza Trail areas, the city said.
Traffic will be detoured westbound starting at Buffalo Drive and routed back to Summerlin Parkway at Rampart Boulevard, the city said. Eastbound traffic will be rerouted at Rampart and routed back onto the parkway at Buffalo.
Motorists were advised to avoid this portion of Summerlin Parkway during the closure, and to use alternate routes at Alta or Vegas drives to Buffalo.
According to the City of Las Vegas, the project is funded by the Nevada Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration Enhancement funds.
