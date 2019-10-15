LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Summerlin Parkway will be reduced later this week while crews repair a guardrail.
The Nevada Department of Transportation will close left travel lane of westbound Summerlin Parkway between Durango Drive and Rampart Boulevard, according to an NDOT news release.
The closure will be in place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 while crews make an emergency guardrail repair.
Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and should heed construction signage and take alternate routes when possible.
