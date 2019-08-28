LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Summerlin Parkway will be closed overnight Sept. 5 as crews pour deck concrete for a pedestrian bridge.
Weather permitting, the full closure of east- and westbound Summerlin Parkway between Buffalo Drive and Rampart Boulevard will begin at 9 p.m. Sept. 5 and end at 5 a.m. Sept. 6, according to a Nevada Department of Transportation news release.
Traffic will be detoured westbound starting at Buffalo and routed back to Summerlin Parkway at Rampart, the release said. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Rampart and routed back to Summerlin Parkway at Buffalo. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this portion of Summerlin Parkway during the closure using Rampart to Alta Drive or Vegas Drive to Buffalo.
The closure is required for public safety while pouring the deck concrete for a pedestrian bridge structure over Summerlin Parkway, NDOT said. The bridge is under construction on both sides of Summerlin Parkway at Cimarron Road and Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex.
The project consists of the pedestrian bridge, trail and landscaping improvements and trail connections to the Cimarron Road and Bonanza Trail areas, NDOT said. Completion of the project is scheduled for April.
The contractor is Meadow Valley Contractors. Residents or business owners with questions or concerns during the work should call 775-842-1309.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.