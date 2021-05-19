LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a way to keep your child busy this summer?
There will be several day camps offered around the valley for kids ages 6-13. Russell Thompson with the department said it's a good opportunity for kids considering they didn't have the opportunity last year because of the pandemic.
"It's great for socialization, especially after the year we've had with the lockdowns, Thompson said. Just being able to engage with other people their own age, no matter the age."
Registration is now open for summer camp at Desert Breeze Community Center.
Summer camp runs from June 1 to August 6, camp will be closed July 5.
Kids will be able to participate in games, arts & crafts, sports and other activities. They will be placed in small groups with group leaders promoting social distancing.
Registration is open for campers ages 12-13 at Desert Breeze Community Center. Register now at Desert Breeze's front desk or call them at (702) 455-8334. pic.twitter.com/sWMnIM9U1U— Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) May 17, 2021
Camp costs $20 per day, per child.
To reserve a spot, visit the front desk at the Desert Breeze Community Center located at 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., or call the center at (702) 455-8334.
You must complete a 2021 registration form and make a payment to reserve your child's spot.
