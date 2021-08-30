LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have a military member you would like to pay tribute to during this year's Veteran's Day Ceremony? The City of Henderson is accepting submissions for their Hometown Hero Military Recognition Banner Program.
The program honors the men and women currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. A 30 x 84 inch banner will be displayed for one year along Water Street and S. Green Valley Parkway.
The honoree must be a Henderson resident or the immediate family member of a Henderson resident, and must be an active duty member in good standing. There is a limit of one banner per serviceperson.
Submissions are due by September1 for the 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony. Applications received after that date are placed on the list for 2022.
Each submission costs $150.
For more information, click here.
