LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new study done by The Common Wealth Fund shows Nevada ranks 48th in the nation with its health care systems.
The study points out an increase of deaths across the U.S. have been caused by alcohol, drugs, and suicide.
In Nevada, one of the reasons it ranks 48th includes an increase in preventable hospitalizations in adults ages 18 to 64.
"I think at a deeper level its due to a lack of primary care presence here in Nevada," CareNow medical director, Dr. Lamont A. Tyler said. "If you look across the country, Nevada is probably one of the lowest in primary care providers."
Based on cost and lack of doctors available, Dr.Tyler says many adults wait until the last minute to get care.
Since many avoid getting a primary care physician, by the time they get to a hospital or urgent care it's too late.
"And so as a result patients are looking to come in and manage symptoms as opposed to really managing problems, " Dr.Tyler said.
Dr. Tyler says CareNow Urgen Care Centers around the valley are working to educate patients on prevention as well as implementing better standards with antibiotic stewardship.
"When people come in with any kind of a cold or sniffle for two days and expect an antibiotic as a requirement...and it's really not," Dr.Tyler said.
Dr. Tyler hopes more patients put an emphasis on preventative care.
Other indicators on The Commonwealth Fund's 2019 Scorecard include:
- Adults without all recommended vaccines
- Adults without a usual source of care
- Children without a medical home
- Home health patients with a hospital admission
- Adults with any mental illness reporting unmet need
- Preventable hospitalizations ages 18-64
