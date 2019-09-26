With Halloween right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about which candy you're going to give out to trick-or-treaters.
To give you some help picking candy that everyone enjoys, a recent study analyzed Google search volume trends to determine the most popular candy in each state.
The study analyzed search volume trends for more than 100 different types of candy over the period of Sept. 2018 to Oct. 2018 in all 50 states and the 20 largest cities in the country.
Although some states opt for treats like Nerds and Air Heads, based on the results, it's clear that chocolate candy reigns supreme.
According to the study, Nevadans prefer plain milk chocolate M&M's over all other candy.
The overwhelming winner was Reese's as 11 states had the peanut buttery-chocolate candy as its favorite. Plain M&M's were next with seven states selecting it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.