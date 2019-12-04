LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A notice sent to parents on Dec. 4 said students of a north valley middle school were approached by people they didn't know in a car.
CCSD said the students were waiting for the bus Wednesday morning on El Campo Grande Avenue in North Las Vegas when they were approached by unknown adults in a car.
The parent letter said the people may have been armed. Neither the vehicle nor the people inside were described.
The students were on their way to Saville Middle School.
No other details of the incident were included in the letter, but the North Las Vegas Police Department and school district police were investigating.
Saville's administrators encouraged students to make reports through SafeVoice and for parents to talk to their children about safety.
Neither CCSDPD or NLVPD responded to requests for additional details on Wednesday night.
