LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District said it is one of several school districts hit with a massive security breach.
The district said it impacts more than 559,000 students enrolled between 2008 and 2019, as well as a small number of staff members.
CCSD said the only information exposed were names of students and some staff, as well as some work locations and dates of birth.
The district said this breach involved a data vendor they work with, but they were making sure all information was secure.
Cyber security expert Shannon Wilkinson says schools are becoming a bigger target for these types of security breaches.
"Schools districts have all this info on student, and that can be a problem if all that info is out there," Wilkinson said.
Even if your child was not impacted Wilkinson says all parents should try and sign kids up to credit monitoring services.
"You know and monitor your children's credit and just be aware of what's happening. And you can also do a credit freeze where nothing can be opened in their name," Wilkinson said.
For more information, including credit monitoring services, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.