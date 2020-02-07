LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A student from Cheyenne High School was arrested for having a gun on campus, Clark County School District police said.
CCSDPD Sgt. Bryan Zink said the school went on a hard lockdown around 7:41 a.m. after staff received reports that a student may have a gun on campus.
The student, a 15-year-old sophomore, was approached in class by school staff. Zink said a gun was found in his backpack, which he had in class with him.
When staff found the weapon, the student tried to flee school police. After a brief foot pursuit, a school officer apprehended him on property, Zink said.
The student faces five charges: carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, minor in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and disturbance of a school.
Zink said police are still investigating how the student got the gun. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took the gun for further testing, according to Zink.
The lockdown was lifted around 8:10 a.m.
Here is the full parent letter from the school's principal.
"This is Dr. Zachary Robbins, principal at Cheyenne High School.
Providing a safe, positive learning environment for our students is the number one priority, and I want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.
This morning, CCSD Police officers following up on a tip, arrested a student for having a firearm on campus. Due to the discovery, the school was briefly placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.
It does not appear there were any threats made toward the school or individuals.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue.
Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-4830."
