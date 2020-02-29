LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It only happens once every four years — February 29.
To celebrate, The Strat is offering a discount for brave souls to take the 855-foot "leap" at the SkyJump. But don't worry, it's not a bungee or free fall.
"It's a controlled descent," Director of Ride Engineering Jeffrey Gonzales said. "It's basically a vertical zipline. So, you're not actually jumping off, there's no free fall. You're going no faster than 45 miles-per-hour."
On Leap Day, those who book online receive $29 off.
