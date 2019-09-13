RACHEL (FOX5) -- Organizers in Lincoln County said the storming will go on as planned in Lincoln County next, even though the creator of "Storm Area 51" said a smaller event will take place in downtown Las Vegas.
Callister Law Group in Las Vegas sent a cease-and-desist letter to Connie West, the owner of the Little A'Le'Inn on behalf of 21-year-old Matty Roberts, the creator of the "Storm Area 51" event.
Roberts cancelled the event in Rachel and sent out a statement that explained the person he was working with did not have the financing, contracts or infrastructure to accommodate thousands of people who were going to show up in Rachel.
In full, his statement said:
Due to the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ AlienStock attendees, we decided to pull the plug on the festival. The permit holder (Connie West) was given multiple opportunities to provide us with the proof that things expected at this festival were in place. In fact, she refused to provide to us, as agreed upon, contracts, proof of deposits or any paper proof of anything.
We are officially disconnecting from Connie West, Rachel NV and AlienStocks affiliation with them. We will no longer offer our logo, social media, website or Matty Roberts likeness or scheduled appearance. In short, the relationship has ended permanently, and AlienStock will be moving to a safe, clean secure area in Downtown Las Vegas as an alternative.
We are not interested in, nor will we tolerate any involvement in a FYREFEST 2.0. We foresee a possible humanitarian disaster in the works, and we can’t participate in any capacity at this point.
AlienStock is a brand that stands for unity and concern for like minded people. It’s grown into much more than a location. It’s a phenomenon that can only promise absolute safety and peace, and we need to move the Festival to guarantee that. Stay tuned for more news... it’s BIG!
- Matty Roberts Founder of StormArea 51 and the AlienStock Festival
On Sept. 10, West said the event would still take place from Sept. 19-21 after Roberts announced he had pulled out of the event in Rachel.
"I'm going to do it on my scale," she said. "I'm going to do it the way I know how and what I've been planning for because I know no other way to do it. But it's still happening."
Roberts has partnered with the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and moved the Alienstock Festival to Las Vegas. The festival is scheduled to take place on Sept. 19.
A new lineup was announced for the festival in Rachel, with acts including Wily Savage, The Weird Kids, Daylight Sinners and Brothers of Alien Rock.
On Sept. 12, the letter Callister Law Group sent to West stated that Alienstock is "in absolutely no shape to proceed" and cited inadequate planning for the thousands of people who were expected to show up.
The letter also stated that West had failed to provide "any plan for security, medical services, and adequate insurance."
STORM AREA 51 BASECAMP
The cease-and-desist letter stated that 2,400 tickets and camping spots for Alienstock had been purchased and that West must stop using Alienstock on promotional materials and merchandise.
The Storm Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko, also set for Sept. 20 and 21, is still going "full steam ahead" according to George Harris with the Alien Research Center, who is organizing the event.
According to Harris, the Basecamp will feature a vendor village that includes 40 vendors, nine to 10 food trucks, including an Arby's food truck. "Alienburgers" will also be served during the event, that will be partially made with "sliced, processed alien meat" (also known as SPAM).
For the Basecamp event in Hiko, Harris said the event is emphasizing on safety, and that there will be bathrooms, water and a medical crew on hand for the event. He has also spoken to the Lincoln County Sheriff, Kerry Lee, every day working on safety and emergency plans.
"We just want everybody to be safe," he said.
The Basecamp event is expecting anywhere between 15,000 to 20,000 guests, according to Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.