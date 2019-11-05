LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The stolen, custom-built Dodge Challenger that was seen in surveillance footage ramming into a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle on Oct. 30 is now on display.
The Challenger, which had initially been stolen from the overflow parking lot at the Main Street Station in downtown, is on display this week at the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Featuring 1,000 horse power, the owner of the Challenger had planned to display it at SEMA prior to it being stolen. According to a Facebook post from Arundel Motor Sales, the display for the Challenger now features a sign that details everything the vehicle went through in order to make it to the show floor at SEMA.
According to NHP, troopers initially received a call about the stolen vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 30. The car had last been spotted in the area of I-15 and Sahara Avenue.
A short time later, the vehicle was found by an NHP trooper in the parking garage at the Rio. Before the trooper could exit his vehicle, the driver of the stolen Challenger rammed into the patrol car.
The Challenger was able to reverse and leave the parking structure. NHP later found the vehicle abandoned at the Boulevard Mall.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the suspect has been taken into custody, the department said on Twitter.
North Las Vegas police arrested Jesse Grano, 33, early Tuesday on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and child neglect, according to a news release. These charges are unrelated to the highway patrol's investigation.
Police said the shooting happened 3 a.m. on Nov. 5 outside of the El Super at 2100 East Lake Mead Boulevard. Grano got into a fight with an unknown person outside of the store, then went back to his truck holding his girlfriend and three children, police said.
Police said Grano waited for the man to leave the store, then allegedly shot him in the shoulder and drove away. Witnesses gave police his license plate number.
About 6 a.m., his truck was spotted at the Starlight Motel and arrested him.
At the time of his arrest, he had active felony NHP warrants for battery with a deadly weapon on a public officer, felony eluding, two counts of possession of stolen property and numerous misdemeanor charges, the release said.
Grano was being held at Las Vegas City Jail and a court date hadn't been scheduled as of Tuesday night.
