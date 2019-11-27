LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts announced Wednesday it has reached a settlement in the consolidated derivative lawsuit filed by the company.
Under the settlement, Steve Wynn will pay Wynn Resorts $20 million, and insurance carriers will pay $21 million, less lawsuit fees and costs, according to a Wynn Resorts news release. Neither the company nor its current or former directors or officers were found to have committed any wrongdoing.
The settlement is subject to court approval.
The settlement credits Wynn Resorts with $49 million as a result of corporate governance enhancements undertaken after the lawsuit was filed, as well as further enhancements agreed to by the company pursuant to the settlement, the release said. Wynn Resorts has agreed to amend its bylaws to require the separation of the role of the chairman and CEO and require a majority vote of the shareholders for the election or re-election of directors, except in the case of a proxy fight; adopt 10b5-1 trading plans for its directors and executives holding $15 million in stock; strengthen its commitment to diversity by publicly stating its goal of 50 percent diversity on its board; and enhanced succession planning for the board and executive officers.
Over the last 18 months, Wynn Resorts has launched several initiatives, including enhanced workplace compliance and prevention of sexual harassment training for all employees, prohibiting the use of employer-forced nondisclosure agreements in cases of discrimination or harassment so the employee may disclose the allegations and commissioning pay and promotion equity studies to measure and ensure pay equality.
